CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $217.42. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of -213.55 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.24.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

