AES’s (AES) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AES. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

AES stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. AES has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

