NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) & Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Head-To-Head Analysis

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Western Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% Western Midstream Partners 31.54% 30.26% 8.06%

28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NGL Energy Partners and Western Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Western Midstream Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83

NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Western Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Midstream Partners is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Western Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.61 Western Midstream Partners $2.88 billion 3.50 $916.29 million $2.18 11.44

Western Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats NGL Energy Partners on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tul

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

