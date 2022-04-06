Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of DCI opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

