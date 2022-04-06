Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

