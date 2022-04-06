Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 6879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.12%.

EC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

