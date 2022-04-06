Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lennox International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of LII opened at $262.16 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $243.92 and a one year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average of $293.70.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.29.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.