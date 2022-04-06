Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.45.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

