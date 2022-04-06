Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth $16,924,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 757,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 535,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

