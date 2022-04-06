Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target at $17.79

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLS. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Telos alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Telos by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLS opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Telos has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.