Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 53.58%. The business had revenue of $89.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMAX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jonestrading began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

RMAX opened at $26.72 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is -108.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in RE/MAX by 36.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 105.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 23.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 177.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

