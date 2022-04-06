TheStreet Downgrades Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to C+

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VEC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of VEC opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Vectrus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

