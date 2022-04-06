TheStreet Downgrades Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to C+

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
VEC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.
Shares of VEC opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.
Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
