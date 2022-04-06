Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $58.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of analysts have commented on MARA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

