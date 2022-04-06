Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 53,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 491,116 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $40.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.66.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braze Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

