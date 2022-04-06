Analysts Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target at $191.00

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SEB Equities cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 44.95%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

