Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Down to $75.73

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.73, but opened at $74.08. Crocs shares last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 13,485 shares.
CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.
The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.
In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $73,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4,905.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
