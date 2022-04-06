Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Down to $75.73

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.73, but opened at $74.08. Crocs shares last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 13,485 shares.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $73,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4,905.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

