Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $6.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $764.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.78. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

