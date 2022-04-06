Softcat plc (LON:SCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.30

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,645 ($21.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,605.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,790.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94.

SCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.36) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($25.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Softcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,962 ($25.73).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

