Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) to Issue GBX 12.30 Dividend

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,372.50 ($18.00) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,497.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,491.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.22).

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.73) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,400.93).

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

