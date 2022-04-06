Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.05 Per Share

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 323.20 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.93). The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 320.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 341.58.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,489.70).

ROR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.18) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.31) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.51) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 407.56 ($5.34).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

