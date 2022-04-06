Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.05 Per Share

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 323.20 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.93). The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 320.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 341.58.
In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,489.70).
About Rotork (Get Rating)
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
