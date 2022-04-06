Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

NECB opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

