BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BMO UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 91.33 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £105.83 million and a PE ratio of 3.25. BMO UK High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 101 ($1.32).
About BMO UK High Income Trust (Get Rating)
