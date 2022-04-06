BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 91.33 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £105.83 million and a PE ratio of 3.25. BMO UK High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

About BMO UK High Income Trust (Get Rating)

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

