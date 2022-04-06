AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.80

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.80 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 528611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.59).

The firm has a market cap of £194.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

