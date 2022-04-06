Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.93. 12,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 767,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,356 shares of company stock worth $23,765,412. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Progyny by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Progyny by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

