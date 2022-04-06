Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Down 7.2%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 44,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,091,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $934.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.