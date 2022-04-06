Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading 9.8% Higher

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. 99,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,793,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Get Canoo alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.