Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.85

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 8183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
SGHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.