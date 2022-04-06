Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Down to $26.25

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $25.72. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 1,091 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $962.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 91.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 116.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

