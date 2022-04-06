Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 600637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Excelsior Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$94.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

