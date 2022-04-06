Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 409,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,098,454 shares.The stock last traded at $102.06 and had previously closed at $103.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

