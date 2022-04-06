Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 34492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

XTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$352.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.64.

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

