CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $18.02

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $17.11. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 1,255 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on CINC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.
