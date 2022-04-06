UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $5.35. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 365,142 shares changing hands.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $865.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 56.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

