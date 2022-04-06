Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37. 1,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.
A number of brokerages have commented on FNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32.
About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
