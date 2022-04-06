Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,441,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

Shares of MMM opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

