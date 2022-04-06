Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $751,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 over the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

