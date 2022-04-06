Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,834 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,377 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $957,941.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,846 shares of company stock worth $9,433,205 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

