Reviewing Lion Electric (LEV) & Its Competitors

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors -14,091.73% 5.34% 1.00%

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lion Electric and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 1037 2559 2970 161 2.34

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 89.63%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 1.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -15.19 Lion Electric Competitors $47.21 billion $3.10 billion -4.10

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

