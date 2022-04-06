Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,406 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $11,451,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,443,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.41. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $149.90 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $248.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

