Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -23.75 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $23.67 million 0.98

Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 96 386 336 9 2.31

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 25.05% 9.44% 0.21%

Volatility and Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.00, meaning that their average share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics competitors beat Artemis Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

