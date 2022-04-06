72,289 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after buying an additional 943,390 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after buying an additional 712,505 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,415,000.

IVW opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

