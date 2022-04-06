Reviewing ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) & SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASML and SCVX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 2 5 12 1 2.60 SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASML currently has a consensus target price of $886.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.15%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 31.55% 49.05% 20.66% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Risk and Volatility

ASML has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASML and SCVX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $21.29 billion 12.45 $6.96 billion $16.93 38.18 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Summary

ASML beats SCVX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the United States, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

