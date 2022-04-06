Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $211.28 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.08 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.