Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of STORE Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.