20,971 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,971 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTY stock opened at $209.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.65 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

