44,939 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 383.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

YUM stock opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.28 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

