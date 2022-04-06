FY2022 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NYSE:FCX opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

