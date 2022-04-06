Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of LE stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.