BitDAO (BIT) Hits Market Cap of $730.42 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $730.42 million and approximately $37.91 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.03 or 0.07325830 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,861.35 or 1.00226772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00053444 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

