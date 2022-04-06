WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,465 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,529,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.17 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WCC shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

